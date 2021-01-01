Lichtenberg Lola Sheer Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel, One Size , White

The No. 918 Lola Curtain Panel is soft to the touch and adds a breezy relaxed look to any decor setting. This casual solid lets light gently filter through. Clean, simple one-pocket pole top design can be used with a standard or decorative curtain rod. Sold as individual panels. Measure carefully before selecting your desired size and quantity. Rod not included. Machine wash cold on gentle cycle. Use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low heat. Do not iron. Number of Panels: 1Included: 1 Panel(s)Top Construction: Rod PocketTop Opening: 1 1/2 In Rod PocketUse: IndoorFabric Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenLining: UnlinedLining Material: PolyesterLight Filtration: SheerCare: Machine WashCurtain Length: 108 InchCurtain Width: 50 InchBack of Curtain Color: Same As Front of CurtainCountry of Origin: Imported