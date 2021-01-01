Flex style and function in the supreme Volcom Lido Solid Mod 20 Boardshorts. The Volcom Lido Solid Mod 20 Boardshorts dries quickly and features four-way stretch for comfortable, all-day wear. Classic fit boardshorts offer flexibility and comfort. REPREVE fabric is produced from recycled plastic bottles reducing landfill waste, petroleum consumption, and pollution. Patch pocket with hook-and-loop close on right leg. Lightweight, poly-stretch fabric with DWR (durable water repellent) coating dries quickly so you can move with ease. 4-way stretch technology provides a better range of motion. Brand call-outs throughout. Straight hemline with durable construction. Cinch Fly front with surf tie closure. 92% polyester, 8% elastane. Right zip cargo pocket with inner key loop. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.