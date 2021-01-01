Lieber Rost als Plastic Old Vintage Oldschool Oldtimer Car T-Shirt

Better rust than plastic. Your love was to the vintage car, then show it with this old retro vintage vintage car T-shirt for men and women. Ideal as a gift for two-stroke and four-stroke fans and hobby enthusiasts. For husband, wife, brother, sister. Funny vintage car lovers motorsport car gift for men, women, children for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas, birthday. Vintage car lovers or vintage drivers will love the vintage outfit for the vintage car meeting! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem