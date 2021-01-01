Lietuva Lithuania Flag Outline Silhouette Travel Vacation Premium T-Shirt

This vintage style design shows the map silhouette of Lithuania cut out of the Lithuanian flag in yellow, green and red. Beneath is the word Lietuva, the word for the country in the Lithuanian language. You will love this cool product if you like the Lithuanian culture, basketball or if you plan to travel to Vilnius or the Baltic sea in Europe. Or give it to a proud Lithuanian or someone with roots in the Baltic region. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.