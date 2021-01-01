Lietuva Lithuania Flag Outline Silhouette Travel Vacation Tote Bag

This vintage style design shows the map silhouette of Lithuania. Beneath is the word Lietuva, the word for the country in the Lithuanian language, in the colors of the flag, yellow, green and red. You will love this cool product if you like the Lithuanian culture, basketball or if you plan to travel to Vilnius or the Baltic sea in Europe. Or give it to a proud Lithuanian or someone with roots in the Baltic region. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.