Lieutenant | My fire company my rules | Firefighter apperal Tote Bag

This Captain outfit is great for the next fire alarm. When the professional fire driver engineer drives the fire truck back to the next industrial plant, is time to put on this fire brigade equipment beforehand. If the fire brigade activates the alarm and it says fire, it will definitely be another movement with an alarm. The ideal fire service accessory for the firefighter Apparel. Fits every fire service trousers, fire service belt, fire service boots. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.