Fresh Life™ 3.3 oz/ 100 mL Eau de Parfum Spray

Fresh Life Eau de Parfum is sensual citrus fragrance that captures the ultimate Fresh moment, conjuring the freshness of a clear blue sky, sweet morning air, a sparkling sun, and velvety water. Airy notes of grapefruit, lilac leaves, and transparent magnolia float above sunny hints of silk amber, warm orange, and tonka flowers, balanced by the aquatic freshness of sweet cucumber, sparkling moss, and morning dew. At the base, Earthy notes of velvet bergamot, vanilla grass, and dreamy cypress anchor the fragrance.