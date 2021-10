BACKPACK LEVELS UP YOUR FIT & KEEPS YOU ORGANIZED Carry everything you need and then some thanks to our Frequency Backpack. Stows your stuff in classic Champion style, plus has a padded pocket to hold your laptop. Multiple pockets for tech and internal convenient mesh pocket keep you organized. Padded back panel, bottom and straps for added comfort at work or play. Sturdy polyester canvas construction, haul handle and embroidered logo for authentic sport style.