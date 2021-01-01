Life Is Better On The Farm Sweet Horse Rodeo Equestrian BARN Tote Bag

Life is better on the farm! Farm, sweet farm. Barn Hair, Don't Care. This is the perfect design for country folk living the barnyard or farmhouse life. Nice for your favorite girl or boy! Any farmer. horse lover, barrel racer, or racing enthusiast is sure to love this. These are super fun designs with cool sayings, funny graphics, and country themes. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.