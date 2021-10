Perfect Gift Idea for Women - Lab Mama. Great present for pet dog owner, animal rescuer, whisperer, vet, best breeder ever, girl, best friend, mom, mother, momma, daughter, sister, aunt, baby, kids on Birthday / Christmas Day Party or Mother's Day. Funny Yellow Lab Dog Lover / Dog Walking / Training / Show. Complete your collection of canine paw puppy doggy accessories for him and her with this cute dog lover design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem