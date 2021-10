"Life is better with flowers" - funny saying shirt for men and women as a funny statement T-shirt at the next party. Fun gift idea for a birthday or Christmas. Your father, mother, daughter, son, grandfather, grandmother, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, nephew, wife or husband is looking for funny shirts? Then give him the funny "Life is better with flowers" T-shirt for their birthday. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem