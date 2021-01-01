Life Is Short Buy The Fabric Cute Design Tote Bag

This cute Life is Short Buy the Fabric design is very relatable if your quilting fan. Whether you do quilt for a job or just love quilting for a hobby, this is perfect for you. It's an all-around that you can wear whenever you want to be. Our graphic design is a great outfit or clothes for men, women, kids, boys, girls, teens, youth, dad, father, mom, mother, grandma and granddad. This art is also great for birthday gifts, and Christmas surprises. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.