I Love Motocross, Motocross Shirt, Motocross T Shirt, Motocross Tshirt, Father And Son Riding Partners For Life, Funny Motocross Shirts, American Flag Motorcycle Shirt, Life Behind Bars T Shirt Motorcycle, Sorry Boys Dirt Bikes Are For Girls, Motocross Mom Life Is Short So Grip It And Rip It Motocross T-shirt is designed and printed to be fitted. For a more loose fit, please order a size up. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem