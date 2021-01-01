Life is Vantastic, Minimalistic Camper Van Life Tote Bag

Life is Vantastic - Camping Camper Van Life Are you a Camper Van Person? Are You Living The Vantasy? Do you love the Outdoors? Do you love Van Life? This is the perfect design saying: "Live is Vantastic ". 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.