Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Bullseyes USA Patriotic Archery Tshirt perfect for any archer, archery lover, and fan of this sport. Show you're a proud American archer! Grab your bows, arrows, and hit the target bullseye! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.