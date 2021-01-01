Champion Life Men's Tie-Dye Crew Socks, 1-pair Wildflower Pale Blue 6-12

SPORT STYLE WITH A TIE-DYE TWIST Add on trend vibes to your sport style with these Tie-Dye Crew Socks. No two are alike, so yours may vary slightly from the photograph. Crew wicks moisture for cooler, drier comfort no matter how hard you play. Half-cushioned footbed and arch support keeps feet comfortable at work or play. Made with a unisex fit made to fit everyone and the ribbed cuff is finished with our knit-in logo. Part of our Champion Made initiative, socks are made with a portion of recycled polyester fibers.