BRIC'S Life Tuscan Train Case Olive - BRIC'S Luggage Totes and Satchels

BRIC'S LIFE Collection is handcrafted using durable, easy to clean, sueded PVC and trimmed with full grain Tuscan leather. This collection is offered in BRIC'S signature color combination of classic Olive with rich Cognac trim and our best-selling styles in Dove Grey trimmed in Classic Black. BRIC'S LIFE offers a classic, comprehensive, elegant assortment that looks good and travels even better. Enjoy your travel, your LIFE. Store all your cosmetics in this elegant train case when traveling to and from. An easy alternative to find just what you are looking for whether its contact lenses or your tooth brush This train case silhouette is an easy alternative to find just what you are looking for whether its contact lenses or your toothbrush. PVC Coated Cotton with Tuscan Leather Detail. 2 compartment design for easier organization. Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap. Slide over sleeve to attach to a trolley handle.