*This durable walking shoe is ready to keep you comfortable on those long hard days on your feet *Leather upper *Soft brushed nylon lining *Removable EVA cushioned insole with arch support *Durable rubber sole with rocker profile *Lightweight shock-absorbing EVA midsole *Padded collar and tongue *Built-in contoured heel stabilizer *Adjustable hook and loop closures for easy on easy off *Approved for Code A5500 by SADMERC *Part of the Propet Preferred collection of therapeutic