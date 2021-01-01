No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Skincare System

Target 3 key signs of aging Discover No7's Lift and Luminate TRIPLE ACTION collection with this 3-piece skincare system that features clinically proven TRIPLE ACTION Serum designed to target uneven skin tone, wrinkles and lack of firmness. This skincare system features the No7 Lift and Luminate Triple Action Serum which is clinically proven to dramatically slow the appearance of the signs of aging*. This groundbreaking, fast-absorbing serum addresses dark spots, wrinkles and lack of firmness with powerful age-defying ingredients that penetrate your skins surface 10 layers deep, targeting the look of damage you can’t see and visible signs you can. It works to leave skin feeling firmer, appearing lifted and visibly brighter, with results that get even better over time**. REAL RESULTS Among women who used Lift and Luminate TRIPLE ACTION Serum: • 85percent of women saw better age defying results when adding No7 Lift and Luminate Serum to their regimen.*** • Instantly skin looks more radiant and healthier*** • After 2 weeks, skin looks younger, skin tone looks more even, wrinkles appear visibly reduced, and skin feels noticeably firmer*** • 92percent had improved firmness** • 89percent had visibly reduced wrinkles** • 77percent had a more even skin tone** *Based on clinical and consumer testing **Based on clinical testing/clinical expert grading assessment ***Based on consumer testing on UK women No7 Lift and Luminate Triple Action Day Cream delivers firmer feeling and more even looking skin tone in just 2 weeks*** *Based on clinical and consumer testing **Based on clinical expert grading assessment after 9 months of product use ***Consumer testing on 199 UK women over 8 weeks SET INCLUDES: • Lift and Luminate Triple Action Serum 1 fl oz • Lift and Luminate Triple Action Day Cream SPF 30 1.69 fl oz • Lift and Luminate Triple Action Night Cream 1.69 fl oz How To Use: 1) After cleansing smooth Lift and Luminate TRIPLE ACTION Serum onto your face and neck 2) In the morning, follow with Lift and Luminate TRIPLE ACTION Day Cream SPF 30 3) At night, follow with Lift and Luminate TRIPLE ACTION Night Cream