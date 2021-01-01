Decort Lift Dimension Smoothing Cleansing Oil

WHAT IT IS The Lift Dimension collection harnesses the power of active ingredients to transform skin and give it a firmer, more lifted appearance. Antioxidant plant extracts, such as Charles de Mills rose, panax ginseng root, and rose fruit, combine for a potent complex that helps prevent the breakdown of collagen and elastin fibers. A brand-new ingredient, glycosyl naringin, helps stimulate the formation of elastin fibers and is featured in the Lift Dimension Serum. Used as a system, the products work synergistically to help firm skin and enhance its definition. The results are truly a new dimension in skincare. A luxurious cleansing oil, formulated with moisturizing jojoba oil, vitamin E and Charles de Mills rose extract. 6.7 oz. Made in Japan. WHAT IT DOES This luxurious cleansing oil easily dissolves long-wearing makeup, as well as dirt and sebum while rinsing away cleanly. WHO IT'S FOR For all skin types. HOW TO USE IT Apply 2-3 pumps of oil onto dry palm and spread over face, neck, and d colletage, blending well to dissolve makeup and impurities. Rinse off thoroughly. ACTIVE INGREDIENTS Vitamin E: A natural antioxidant that helps protect skin cells from free radical damage while also promotes blood circulation. Jojoba Oil: A natural emollient, it also has antibacterial and antioxidant properties. Charles de Mills Rose Extract: In addition to its moisturizing and antioxidant qualities, it helps enhance skin's ability to produce collagen and elastin fibers. INGREDIENTS Mineral oil/paraffinum liquidum/huile min rale cetyl ethylhexanoate oryza sativa (rice) bran oil triethylhexanoin polysorbate 85 diisostearyl malate decyltetradecanol andrographis paniculata extract panax ginseng root extract rosa gallica flower extract rosa multiflora fruit extract simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) seed oil tocopherol alcohol bht butylene glycol isopropyl myristate peg-6 cocamide polyglyceryl-2 diisostearate propylene glycol dicaprate water/aqua/eau phenoxyethanol fragrance (parfum)?? butylphenyl methylpropional geraniol limonene linalool. Cosmetics - Decorte > Decort > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Decort