Keranique Lift Repair Treatment Spray (3.4 oz.)

Keranique Lift & Repair Treatment Spray (formerly Amplifying Lift Spray) adds volume and fullness to limp hair while repairing your tresses from root to tip. Use before heat styling to protect thin hair from breakage and split ends and to set your look. Lightweight peppermint oil acts as a natural astringent to balance oily scalps which can flatten and weigh down hair.Panthenol locks in hydration for soft, healthy hair and fights frizz, even in humid weather. Advanced keratin fibers coat each strand for thicker hair that adds touchable lift. Boost your hairs vibrancy and get bouncy, shiny hair full of body.