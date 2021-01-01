EISENBERG Paris - Lifting Regenerating Serum, 30ml - one size

EISENBERG PARIS' 'Lifting Regenerating Serum' features a high concentration of the brand's signature TRIO-MOLECULAR® technology - it works to regenerate and firm your complexion. Intended for tired, dull skin, this potent formula is blended with Hyaluronic Acid, soothing Liquorice Extract and anti-inflammatory Horse Chestnut Extract, which target dark spots and stimulate circulation. Use it to boost the anti-aging properties of your other creams and serums. - Suitable for all skin types - Formulated with invigorating Orange and Lemon Peel Oil