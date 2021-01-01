Yves Rocher - Lifting Végétal Face Care Box Set - Box Sets And Kits

Yves Rocher - The Lifting revolution with botanical collagen Discover our Lifting Végétal face care box set . This box set contains: • 1 Enhancing Day Care - All Skin Types - 1.6 fl. oz./50 ml jar This face and neck care with its unprecedented and moisturizing active texture, creates an immediate shaping effect. After 1 month, volume is enhanced, wrinkles appear reduced, and the face is redefined. • 1 Fortifying Night Care - All Skin Types - 1.6 fl. oz./50 ml jar This face and neck care with its bouncy balm texture, moisturizes and envelops skin in a veil of comfort. In the morning, features are smoothed, skin seems reenergized. After 1 month, wrinkles appear reduced, skin recovers its elasticity and tone. • 1 Depuffing Lifting Eye Care - 0.47 fl. oz./14 ml tube This fresh moisturizing gel texture reduces puffiness, and instantly refreshes the eyes. After 1 month, wrinkles are reduced, and the dark rings and bags under the eyes appear diminished. The eyes are luminous, fresher and appear enhanced. Skin care problematic: Over time, the activity of skin cells slows down and impacts all skin compartments. In the dermis, fibroblasts are fewer in number and their activity decreases: they ynthesize less collagen and elastin, fibers essential to maintaining the architecture of skin. This decrease in cellular dynamism associated with the loss of elasticity leads to the weakening of the dermal matrix, conditions conducive vto drooping and sagging skin. These changes in the composition and quality of skin components are favorable to the appearance of signs of aging, including wrinkles. In clinical practice, these changes can occur in a variety of ways: • by the relaxation of the oval of the face (ptosis) and the neckline • by the loss of tone and skin density • by the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles (nasolabial folds, for example) • by the accentuation of under eye bags Our commitment: • Vegan* • Dermatologically tested • Mineral oil free • Formulas containing more than 95% ingredients from natural origin Global value of $182: Your Fortifying Night Care is Free! *Products formulated without animal derivatives. NB: For more details, please feel free to consult the single product cards. Lifting Végétal Face Care Box Set