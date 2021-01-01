Change your whole molecular construction in preparation for a new phase with the Life is Good LIG Butterfly Coin Long Sleeve Hooded Smooth Tee. Fitted to lie against the body. Lightweight cotton is garment washed for a smooth, soft hand. Softly rolled edges at the neckline, sleeve, and hem add a worn-it-forever vibe. Scoop V-neckline with attached hood and lace adjusters. Short-sleeve coverage. Custom brand artwork at chest. Straight hemline. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size XS (US 0-2). Please note that measurements may vary by size.