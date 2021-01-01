The Life is Good LIG Pines Active Tee moves with you, not against you. With moisture-wicking tech to keep you dry, 50+ UPF to block UV rays, and an anti-microbial finish to help prevent odor Crew neckline in a short sleeve construction with graphic print on front in a straight hemline. Moisture wicking to keep you dry. Anti-microbial to reduce odor. UPF 50+ to protect you from ultra violet rays. Flatlock seams with soft sewing thread for comfort. 90% polyester, 10% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.