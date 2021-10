What it is: A three-piece fragrance set featuring the woody and aromatic scent of Light Blue Eau Intense Pour Homme. Fragrance story: Light Blue is the quintessence of joy of life and seduction, capturing the energy of the beautiful and sunny Mediterranean sea. It opens with refreshing bergamot, juicy, sun-drenched Sicilian mandarin, frozen grapefruit peel and aromatic juniper. In the heart, sichuan pepper and sensual rosewood give strong