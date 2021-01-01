By Terry Light-Expert Click Brush Foundation 19.5ml (Various Shades) - Intense Mocha

Achieve a flawless complexion with the By Terry Light-Expert Click Brush Foundation; a brightening, anti-blemish foundation that conveniently arrives with an integrated brush applicator. With one simple click, the foundation enters the brush and can be swept across the visage to instantly perfect skin. This includes smoothing away fine lines and wrinkles, as well as covering imperfections and signs of fatigue. The brush is crafted with an ultra-soft, angled head, which can reach into the contours of the face for even, all-over coverage. The makeup arrives in an array of hues, ideal for all skin tones. Incredibly easy-to-use, the lightweight foundation reveals flawless skin that is bright and radiant.