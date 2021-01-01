ILIA Blue Light Face Mist in Beauty: NA. ILIA Blue Light Face Mist in Beauty: NA. ILIA's Blue Light Face Mist is a multi-benefit mist that delivers hydration, balances surface oil, and helps protect skin from blue light. Infused with active levels of Marine Actives, this finely atomized mist forms an invisible veil on the skin that shields skin from blue light, leaving skin visibly refreshed and hydrated. Apply under makeup to prep skin or spritz over makeup as a finishing spray for a satin finish.. Suitable for combination, dry, normal, oily, and sensitive skin. Clean, vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Gluten, Silicone, Nanoparticles, Sulfates, Phthalates, and Parabens. 1.7 fl oz/ 50 ml. Use after skincare to prep, and again after makeup to set. Refresh and re-set as needed throughout the day. ILIR-WU224. FM-01. Looking to change the world's perception of organic beauty products, Sasha Plavsic introduced ILIA in 2011. Its ethical-sustainable approach is present throughout each product, from the nourishing and rejuvenating botanical-based formulas to the sleek recycled aluminum packaging. ILIA is dedicated to creating the purest products possible, with up to 85% bioactive organic ingredients making up each formulation. In combining skin-comforting elements with on-trend pigments, ILIA sets itself apart as the go-to brand for color-centric organic beauty.