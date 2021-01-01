FLOWER Beauty Light Illusion Liquid Foundation

FLOWER Beauty's Light Illusion Liquid Foundation is the perfecting veil of buildable coverage. Light Illusion is a breakthrough foundation that achieves the impossible; provides you with the coverage you desire to smooth and perfect, while imparting your skin with the most flattering soft luminosity imaginable. All with a weightless, nude skin feel. Imperfections and uneven skintone are diminished. Only a flawless, smooth, and incredibly natural complexion is revealed. Available in 12 skin-perfecting shades.