Tom Ford 52MM Blue Light Optical Glasses

Goldtone frame optical glasses with a rectangular frame and blue light lenses. 100% UV protection Bluelight block optical lenses Titanium Square Lens replacement optional Case and cleaning cloth Made in Italy SIZE 52mm lens width 22mm bridge width 145mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND After 10 years of serving as the Creative Director for several international luxury fashion houses, Tom Ford launched his own line of optical frames, sunglasses and beauty in 2005. The following year he debuted menswear, and in 2010, women's ready-to-wear. His sleek, tailored aesthetic has since catapulted him to mega-brand status.