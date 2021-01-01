Member's Mark Light Stonewash Jeans - W40L32

Opt for reliable comfort and classic style with these Member's Mark relaxed-fit light stonewash jeans for men. Stonewashing produces a soft yet rugged flexibility in the fabric with an attractive faded look for everyday wear. The heavy cotton denim material and reinforced stress points offer breathable comfort and lasting endurance against daily use. Cut with a traditional relaxed fit, these jeans offer style and the right amount of loose-fitting support to let you go about your daily tasks freely. Pair these denim pants with a white T-shirt and a pair of sneakers for a dressed-down look or a long-sleeved shirt and black leather shoes for casual Fridays at the office. Size Options These Member's Mark jeans are available in sizes that accommodate most heights and waistlines. Choose the size that suits you best from the list of waist and length combinations. Wash and Dry Caring for these preshrunk Member's Mark relaxed-fit jeans requires minimal effort. Place these denim pants under the normal cycle in your washing machine to remove dirt, and then tumble dry. Are these jeans available in different waist and length sizes? These comfortable Member's Mark relaxed-fit light stonewash jeans are available in 30 to 54-inch waist sizes, and 29 to 36-inch inseam sizes. Are these jeans easy to care for? Simply place these Member's Mark stonewash jeans in your washing machine and tumble dry. We are so confident you will be delighted with your Member's Mark purchase that we promise to refund or replace any item you find unsatisfactory. We aim to delight all our members and would love to hear about your discoveries! Call us at: 1-888-301-0332 (toll-free), 8am - 5pm CST Monday - Friday.