Free People Lighten Up Mini Dress in Ivory. - size S (also in XS) Free People Lighten Up Mini Dress in Ivory. - size S (also in XS) Cotton blend. Front button closure with attached smocked waist tie closure. Partially lined. Side seam pockets. FREE-WD1922. OB1237219. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.