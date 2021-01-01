Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter Connector Aux Audio Earphones/Headphone Dongle Stereo Cable for iPhone 7/7 Plus/8/8 Plus/X 10/XS/Xs.

TRUSTED MFI CERTIFICATION, GUARANTEED QUALITY AND COMPATIBILITY: The 3.5 lightning adapters are certified by to meet rigid iPhone requirements and ensure they let you use audio accessories with precision clarity, including music and the 3.5mm headphone jack.[Note]: This adapter does not support phone calls. VERSATILE iPHONE SUPPORT: Audio lightning adapters are designed to work with all your favorite iPhones, including the iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. They also work with iPads, iPods, and other models with Appl es Lightning Connector. Guaranteed to work seamlessly without any error messages, the Made for iPhone/iPad/iPod certification provides every user with support they can rely on. MAXIMIZE DAILY FUNCTIONALITY The most important aspect behind this audi o lightning adapter is that it allows you to still listen to your headphones without distorting or limiting sound quality. Its also small and compact, making