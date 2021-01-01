Neutrogena Lightweight Conditioner for Sensitive Scalp with Micellar Water, Healthy Scalp Gentle & Soft, Sulfate-Free Surfactants, Color-Safe, 12 fl oz

• LIGHTWEIGHT MOISTURE: Provide your hair with lightweight moisture using Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Gentle & Soft Conditioner• IDEAL FOR SENSITIVE SCALPS. This ultra gentle conditioner moisturizes hair and softens strands• WITH MICELLAR WATER, to help remove dirt, sebum and debris leaving hair and scalp refreshed. • HELPS MAINTAIN SCALP'S NATURAL BARRIER: Our sensitive scalp, pH-balanced conditioner helps maintain scalp's natural barrier with regular use• GENTLE NON-MEDICATED CONDITIONER: Free from parabens, phthalates, sulfated surfactants, SLS & SLES• CLINICALLY-PROVEN SCALP CARE. From the #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand• GENTLE & SOFT a: Suitable for all hair types and safe for use on color-treated hair for lightweight moistureYOUR NEW DAILY ROUTINE: For best results, use with our Gentle & Soft Shampoo as part of your daily haircare routine