Burberry Mens Outerwear. Fashion category: Coats & Jackets. SKU: 8010595. Color: Black. Burberry Mens Black Winchester Light Hooded Jacket. Crafted from lightweight nylon and features a two-way zip closure, side snap button pockets, elastic cuffs with snap button, drawstring hem and partially lined, with inside zip pocket. This item can be folded into the back zip pocket. Made in Italy. Polyamide 100%