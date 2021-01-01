Maui Moisture Lightweight Hydration Hibiscus Water Conditioner, 13 oz

Looking for lightweight hydration? Let us lead you to our Lightweight Hydration + Hibiscus Water Conditioner. With exotic hibiscus water, lush passion fruit, and juicy watermelon, this blend is perfect for easily weighed down, low porosity hair as well as an instant transportation to endless summers. Maui Moisture starts with a unique blend with aloe vera juice and is infused with pure coconut water, unlike some other hair products that start with deionized water as their first ingredient listed. The results? Moisturized strands, mended split ends and a healthy-looking glow with every use. Uncover soft, smooth and weightless strands with Maui Moisture Lightweight Hydration + Hibiscus Water collection