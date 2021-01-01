Lightweight Safety Toe Work Hiker

DescriptionWomen's weatherproof leather boots for work or trail.These women's versatile hiking boots cross the boundary between work and trail. Easy on your feet, they're equipped with a carbon nano safety toe that meets ASTM 2413-17 standards while being lighter than traditional toe protection. They're made with a high-cut upper that's waterproof and breathable, so your feet stay dry on wet jobsites and rain-soaked trails. FeaturesLeather and nylon upperStorm Defender® waterproof breathable membrane keeps feet dry, but lets them breatheInsite® technology footbed engineered with maximum arch support to reduce foot fatigueFastDry® technology lining wicks away sweatCarbon Nano toe protects against impact and compression hazards and meets ASTM 2413-18 standardsCement-constructed rubber outsoleSecondary protection against incidental contact with electrical circuits of 18,000 volts or less under dry conditions; Meets ASTM 2413-18 EH standardsCountry of Origin: Imported