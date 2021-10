These cowboy-style suede boots from Isabel Marant will bring a folksy, boho touch to your daily look. The stacked heel measures 6 cm, and they come with side buckles and stitching for a truly Western feel. Wear them with a short skirt and an oversize fringed jacket for a catwalk-inspired look. Colour : Beige - Sand. Main material: suede calfskin. Sole: Leather. Lining: leather. Closure: slip-on. Toe shape: pointed.