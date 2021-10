This pleated elastic waist skirt is defined by a slit ribbed underlayer and vented overlay that flatteringly bares a peek of leg. Elastic waist Pull-on style Pleated overlay Rib-knit slit underlayer Rayon/viscose/polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 31" long Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Designer Lifestyle - Altuzarra > Altuzarra > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Altuzarra. Color: Black. Size: XS.