lilah b. Aglow Priming Oil By lilah b. in White

This three-in-one formula works as a serum, moisturizer, and primer to create a smooth, flawless complexion whether you're wearing makeup, or going for a natural look. Crafted with a blend of tamanu, jojoba, and sweet almond oils, it absorbs quickly to soften, comfort, and hydrate your skin as grape seed extract helps to firm and plump the look of fine lines. Antioxidant-rich tea extracts provide a boost of nourishment while helping to improve texture and tone, promoting a glowing complexion. How to use: Apply one pump into your hands and gently massage it into clean skin on your face. Allow it to absorb fully before applying makeup. It can also be used daily as a serum or lightweight moisturizer. About lilah b. With the aim to make beauty simple, lilah b. offers a streamlined collection of multi-purpose essentials that allows you to achieve a flawless look with fewer products. Each formula is carefully developed with clean ingredients that nourish your skin while delivering exquisite textures, high-performance color, and a glowing finish.