lilah b. Tinted Lip Balm in b. cheeky.

Ultra smooth and intensely nourishing, lilah b. Tinted Lip Balm enwraps the lips with rich, moisturizing comfort. The incredibly creamy texture soothes and relieves dry, chapped lips while its sheer tint gives you just the right amount of pigment. Beeswax softens and hydrates while Lavender Essential Oil provides a soothing sense of well-being.. b. cheeky - pinkish red. Vegan and cruelty-free. Free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates and synthetic fragrances. 0.10 oz. LILB-WU23. 802. Lilah b. makes beauty simple. Founder Cheryl Yannotti Foland was inspired by the healthy lifestyle of Northern California upon her move from New York more than a decade ago. Believing the world of cosmetics was cluttered and confusing when it didn't need to be, she set out to create a minimalistic collection of color that allows women to achieve a finished look with fewer products. Lilah b. believes with less, you are more. Housed in sleek and modern signature stone compacts, their high performance, multi-purpose products offer classic colors with sophisticated twists and luxurious textures. Vegan, cruelty-free, and free from gluten, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances, lilah b, is clean without compromise.