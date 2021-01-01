Weekend Stories Lilith Cropped Pant in Tan. - size L (also in S, XS) Weekend Stories Lilith Cropped Pant in Tan. - size L (also in S, XS) 57% viscose 43% rayon. Hand wash cold. Elastic drawstring waistband. Side slant pockets. Satin fabric with quilted seam detail at cuffs. Item not sold as a set. 21 at the knee narrows to 20 at the leg opening. Imported. WEER-WP1. WSP1 H20. Luxe leisurewear for women that prefer quality over quantity, Weekend Stories offers effortless pieces that are classic, sophisticated and timeless. From plush knits, to silky satin fabrics, Weekend Stories ties together versatility and ease with each collection that is designed to feel incredibly comfortable and slips seamlessly into your wardrobe.