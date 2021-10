Made from Italian suede, the M.M.LaFleur Lillian Pump Suede features scratch-resistant 2-inch heels, Glove Flex technology, and extra-supportive footbeds. Suede upper. Leather lining and insole. Leather and synthetic outsole. Poron midsole. Handcrafted in Italy. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.