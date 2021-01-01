superdown Lilly Lace Bustier Top in White. - size XXS (also in S, XL) superdown Lilly Lace Bustier Top in White. - size XXS (also in S, XL) 55% cotton 42% polyamide 3% elastane. Hand wash cold. Non-slip silicone lining. Padded cups. Boned bodice. Exposed back zipper closure. Neckline to hem measures approx 7 in length. Imported. SPDW-WS706. SDS410 U19. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.