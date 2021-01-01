Lilly Round Keychain

Leave it to Lilly to reinvent the keychain. This fun, fresh look mixes a sensible design with a chic, colorful vibe. Fashioned from leatherette in a circle shape, it can be worn around your wrist (and even up your arm!) for hands-free movement, while also being easy to find when at the bottom of your bag. The gold ring features a gold Lilly logo charm. Pop this in your handbag, tote, or backpack and go! Printed leatherette keychain with gold hardware. Measures 4"W x 4"H. 202701 - Totally Blossom - 3163 202702 - Aqua La Vista - 3156 202703 - Shell Of A Party - 3156