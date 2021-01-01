Lily Outdoor Spot Light (3 Pack)

White and color ambiance - Bridge required - LED integrated - White and color light - Low Volt system - base unit - Smart control with Hue Bridge This Lily spot light 3-pack lets you highlight your favorite outdoor features, create interesting shadows, and more. Simply connect the smart outdoor spotlights into any standard wall socket using the included low-voltage power supply to get millions of shades of white or color light in your yard. Meet the spotlight squad Enhance your outdoor space and create the right atmosphere for any occasion with Lily spot lights. Millions of colors of light Use millions of shades of white or color light to highlight outdoor features such as trees or fountains and create a unique atmosphere for any occasion. Powerful light output Shine bright, focused light on any object in your yard to give it the attention it deserves. Flexibility at its finest Lily spotlights adapt to their surroundings, adding a pop of color anywhere in your yard no matter how your outdoor space is designed. Control your way Use a Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your outdoor smart lighting setup. Personalize with the Hue app Use the Hue app to personalize your experience: adjust color, dim lights down low, create your own custom light scenes, and more. Turn on the lights with movement Add the Hue outdoor sensor to get hands-free control just walk by to trigger your outdoor (or indoor!) lights. Go hands-free with voice Give voice commands to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri and let them control your outdoor lights. Simple to install With our LowVolt technology, you can plug your outdoor lights into the included low-voltage adapter no complicated wiring required. Versatile mounting options Use Lily spot lights however you like: mount high up on a post for downlighting, nestle into the flower bed to highlight a garden, or shine light up through the branches of a tree for a unique look. Easy to extend Add more Lil