Lovers + Friends Lily Top in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Sheer and sweet in all the right ways: the Lovers + Friends Lily Top. Festive fringed pom pom accents dot this gauzy crop top that cinches at the bust and ties at the back for a feminine vibe.. Self: 100% polyLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Hand wash cold. Shirred front with tie detail. Fringe dot accents. Flared sleeves. Back tie and button closures. LOVF-WS866. LFS126 S18. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.