This 70\'s inspired maxi dress features a sexy cross front V shape surplice neckline. The elasticized waist adjusts to fit a range of sizes and has an attached self-tying belt at the right-hand side seam. The bell sleeves add a hint of retro glamour. The opaque fabric has a pebbled hand in a striking and bold emerald green hue. The full, sweeping circle maxi skirt is perfect for making a dramatic entrance to any event. The skirt is partially lined.