Slip into something new with the DV Dolce Vita Lima sandals. This bright, lightweight sandals sizzle with a summer vibe, and will be the perfect accompaniment for those days on the beach or nights walking the seafront. Synthetic upper features two broad, knotted straps across the vamp. Synthetic lining and textured insole provide comfort for continued wear. Open, round toe. Synthetic outsole provides grip and stability. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 4 in Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.