COTTON CITIZEN Lima Hoodie in Grey 50% cotton 50% cashmere. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Drawstring hood. Front kangaroo pocket. Mid-weight knit fabric. Rib knit trim. COTF-WK34. W3198113. About the designer: Quickly emerging as a celebrity and editor-coveted luxury basic label, Los Angeles-based Cotton Citizen was born out of a passion for craftsmanship, timeless design, and innovative wash treatments with a unique color story. Designed and manufactured in their privately owned factory in LA, Cotton Citizen maintains only the finest fabrics along with their signature hand-dyed treatments focusing closely on quality and detail to enhance the longevity of each piece while crafting the character and soul of the brand.